You Can Rent a Room for $ 1 at a Japanese Hotel

The Business Ryokan Asahi Hotel in Fukoka, Japan, has a special guest room that will cost you only $ 1 (130 yen).

This is only possible if you agreeto let the hotel live-stream your stay on its YouTube channel.

If you still decide to spend the night in this room, you should not walk naked in front of the camera because the stream will be blocked. The video does not include sound to avoid any copyright complaints if you choose to include a song or video.

The room looks like a simple Japanese living room with tatami reed flooring, a folded futon sleeping mat, a low table, a TV, and a hot water kettle. For an additional charge you can have an air conditioner - in two hours you will have to pay as much for the night.

The camera covers the whole room, so it's almost impossible to hide. A possible option for some seclusion is to visit the shared toilet or bathroom, where there are no surveillance cameras.

There are now 6 Youtube videos with brave souls staying in this room.

The hotel manager said that earlier, one-night stay in this room costed as much as the others, but almost no one wanted to stay in it. Now, at least it brings in some income - after all, 130 yen is more than nothing.