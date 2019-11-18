The Dirtiest Air in the World Is in New Delhi

India's capital, New Delhi, has the world's most polluted air, according to an air quality monitoring agency.

Two other Indian cities, Kolkata and Mumbai, also ranked among the top 10 cities with the dirtiest air, on the sixth and ninth position respectively, Swiss-based IQ AirVisual said on Friday.

"For nine consecutive days from Sunday, October 27, 2019, overall Delhi air quality was in the hazardous zone, a level at which the entire population is likely to be affected,” said an IQ AirVisual statement.

New Delhi's schools were closed on Thursday and Friday as the city's poor air quality reached dangerously high levels.

Pollution in New Delhi peaked after the Indian festival was celebrated on October 28th. A state of emergency in the Indian capital was declared last month after a total air quality index (AQI) figure close to 459 was reached.

AQI between 401 500 is considered severe. Figures over 500 are considered very severe and urgent pollution control measures are required.

The Supreme Court of India has made scathing comments over the government's inaction over pollution.

The EPCA, mandated by the highest court, said air quality was extremely poor in New Delhi and its region. Therefore, all types of construction work were prohibited.

