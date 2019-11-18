11 Injured in a Shootout in Edirne

Crime | November 18, 2019, Monday // 15:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 11 Injured in a Shootout in Edirne www.pixabay.com

11 people were injured in a shootout at a cafe in the Turkish city of Edirne. 11 people who were sitting in the front were injured, the Sabah newspaper reported. They were taken to hospital.

Eyewitnesses say that a car with four people stopped in front of the cafe and fired at it. 

According to witnesses quoted by Sabah, it is a feud between two families who live in the neighbourhood where the café is located.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: injured, shootout, Edirne
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria