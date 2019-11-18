11 Injured in a Shootout in Edirne
Crime | November 18, 2019, Monday // 15:05| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
11 people were injured in a shootout at a cafe in the Turkish city of Edirne. 11 people who were sitting in the front were injured, the Sabah newspaper reported. They were taken to hospital.
Eyewitnesses say that a car with four people stopped in front of the cafe and fired at it.
According to witnesses quoted by Sabah, it is a feud between two families who live in the neighbourhood where the café is located.
- » Nearly 100 kg of Heroin for BGN 3.6 Million Were Seized at the Danube Bridge Border Checkpoint
- » 18 People Were Killed and Dozens Were Injured in a Bomb Blast in Syrian City
- » Three People Were Killed and One Was Injured in a Shooting in Istanbul
- » More than a Tonne of Cocaine Was Found in a Banana Container in Italy
- » The Special Prosecutor’s Office Has Brought Charges against Three Persons Involved in an Organised Crime Group for Trafficking of Women
- » London Police Released 29 Romanian Women who Were Forced to Prostitute