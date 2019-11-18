11 Injured in a Shootout in Edirne

11 people were injured in a shootout at a cafe in the Turkish city of Edirne. 11 people who were sitting in the front were injured, the Sabah newspaper reported. They were taken to hospital.

Eyewitnesses say that a car with four people stopped in front of the cafe and fired at it.

According to witnesses quoted by Sabah, it is a feud between two families who live in the neighbourhood where the café is located.