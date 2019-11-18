Greenland's Largest Airport Is Closing due to Climate Change
Greenland's largest airport will be closed due to climate change. The airport north of the capital Nuuk serves 11,000 aircraft annually and serves as a base for travel across the vast island.
The reason for the closure is the melting of the permafrost. The ever-frozen ground on which the airport was built began to melt from the higher temperatures. This causes cracks.
According to the management of the airport, their activity will be impossible for up to 5 years. Greenland will be forced to build a new airport, relying on assistance from the Danish Air Force to complete the project.
"They are constructing a new airport in Nuuk and in the north .... and the Danish Airforce will take over responsibility for this airport," said airport manager Peter Høgh told Euronews.
