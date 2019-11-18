18 People Were Killed and Dozens Were Injured in a Bomb Blast in Syrian City

At least 18 civilians were killed and another 27 were injured in a bomb blast in the Syrian city of Al Bab near the border with Turkey, Anadolu news agency reported.

Earlier, the Turkish Ministry of Defense reported 10 dead and 15 injured in the blast.

According to the Department of Defense, a car bomb attack was carried out near a bus station. According to the Turkish Ministry of Defense, the attack is carried out by the illegal Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).