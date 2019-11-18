About 70% of Venice Is Underwater Once Again - Flood Damage Is Estimated at about 1 Billion

About 70% of Venice is underwater once again. The water level has reached 150 cm above sea level, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said, DPA and BTA reported.

The city's lowest point, San Marco Square, was flooded and closed to tourists. The UNESCO-protected city lagoon was flooded for the third time in less than a week.

On Tuesday, Venice suffered the worst floods in more than 50 years, when the water reached 187 cm. A new flood hit parts of the city Friday, visited by tourists from all over the world for its canals, historic architecture and art.

According to Brugnaro, who has appointed a special commissioner to handle the emergency, flood damage is estimated at about 1 billion euros, Reuters reported.

In most of Italy there are storms, high winds and heavy snowfall. Authorities in Florence and Pisa are closely watching the Arno River, whose waters rose quickly last night. Italy's longest river, the Po, is also being monitored after rising 1.5 meters in the last 24 hours.