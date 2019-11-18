Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy with Moderate Wind

It will be mostly cloudy today, foggy in the plains, with light rain in some places in the south and west. Clouds will temporarily break in the northeast areas, at the end of the day in the southwestern, as well. A moderate wind will start blowing from the southeast. The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 15C and 20C. Atmospheric pressure will drop slightly, but will remain a little higher than the November average.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.