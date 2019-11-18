The Disease of the New Age - About 25% of the People Have Suffered from Depression at least Once
One in four people worldwide has suffered form depression at least once. Depression states have a serious impact on the economy as well, with funds being released for treatment, Dr. Katsarov said. Albena Drobachka reports an increase in cases of depression worldwide.
Albena Drobachka: "Depression is one of the characteristic specific diseases of the new societies, of the new age. The idea is not to be scared, but to speak on the topic so that people can be more informed. Secondly, we are trying to combat this very obstructive stigma in some way. "
Yuri Katsarov: "The popular name used in spoken language, does not correspond to the disease depression, which is quite defined in the international classifiers for diseases. There are some symptoms that describe the disease - problems with sleep, frequent awakening, eating problems, sadness, crying, loss of interest in things to which one was previously active. "
Here are the 10 most common symptoms of depression according to HelpGuide:
- Feelings of helplessness and hopelessness. A bleak outlook—nothing will ever get better and there’s nothing you can do to improve your situation.
- Loss of interest in daily activities. You don’t care anymore about former hobbies, pastimes, social activities, or sex. You’ve lost your ability to feel joy and pleasure.
- Appetite or weight changes. Significant weight loss or weight gain—a change of more than 5% of body weight in a month.
- Sleep changes. Either insomnia, especially waking in the early hours of the morning, or oversleeping.
- Anger or irritability. Feeling agitated, restless, or even violent. Your tolerance level is low, your temper short, and everything and everyone gets on your nerves.
- Loss of energy. Feeling fatigued, sluggish, and physically drained. Your whole body may feel heavy, and even small tasks are exhausting or take longer to complete.
- Self-loathing. Strong feelings of worthlessness or guilt. You harshly criticize yourself for perceived faults and mistakes.
- Reckless behavior. You engage in escapist behavior such as substance abuse, compulsive gambling, reckless driving, or dangerous sports.
- Concentration problems. Trouble focusing, making decisions, or remembering things.
- Unexplained aches and pains. An increase in physical complaints such as headaches, back pain, aching muscles, and stomach pain.
- » Germany Approved a Law that Will Make Vaccination Mandatory
- » The UN to Reduce the “Overly Expensive" Price of Insulin
- » Today Is the World Diabetes Day - more than 650,000 People in Bulgaria Live with the Disease
- » 5 Best CBD Gummies to Purchase This Year
- » US Health Authorities Have Identified the Ingredient in the Electronic Cigarettes that Causes Lung Illnesses
- » Annually more than 4,000 People Develop Lung Cancer in Bulgaria - over 3,000 of them Are Men