The Disease of the New Age - About 25% of the People Have Suffered from Depression at least Once

One in four people worldwide has suffered form depression at least once. Depression states have a serious impact on the economy as well, with funds being released for treatment, Dr. Katsarov said. Albena Drobachka reports an increase in cases of depression worldwide.

Albena Drobachka: "Depression is one of the characteristic specific diseases of the new societies, of the new age. The idea is not to be scared, but to speak on the topic so that people can be more informed. Secondly, we are trying to combat this very obstructive stigma in some way. "

Yuri Katsarov: "The popular name used in spoken language, does not correspond to the disease depression, which is quite defined in the international classifiers for diseases. There are some symptoms that describe the disease - problems with sleep, frequent awakening, eating problems, sadness, crying, loss of interest in things to which one was previously active. "

Here are the 10 most common symptoms of depression according to HelpGuide: