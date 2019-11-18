New Protest against the Election of Attorney General - Ivan Geshev
A new protest against the election of Attorney General - Ivan Geshev.
Tonight, the non-governmental organization "Justice for All" and the civic association "Fighter" will meet in front of the Sofia Court House. They organize a procession to the presidency. The reason- they insist that the Head of State should approach the Constitutional Court.
Last Thursday, the Supreme Judicial Council gave strong support to Ivan Geshev, for the second time, and selected him as the new Attorney General.
