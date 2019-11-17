Bulgarian Is an European Kickboxing Champion

Bulgarian fighter Dimitar Penchev won the European belt of WAKO PRO in the category up to 66,800 kg.

This happened in the Spanish city of Pamplonа. The fight was organized by the only recognized kickboxing organization from the IOC (International Olympic Committee) and GAISF (Global Association of International Sports Federations) WAKO, through its professional division WAKO PRO (The World Association of Kickboxing Organizations).

 

