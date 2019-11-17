Three People Were Killed and One Was Injured in a Shooting in Istanbul

Three people were killed and one was injured today after a gunman opened fire in Istanbul's Pendik district, Turkish NTV reported.

The man initially broke into a shop on the ground floor of aн apartment building in the neighbourhood and opened fire with a rifle. One man was injured in the shooting. Then the attacker got to the first floor of the building, broke into an apartment and opened fire. Three people were killed, BTA reports.

Neighbours and relatives who heard the shooting gathered in front of the block and tried to lynch the attacker. He was detained by security forces.

The wounded man in the shop was hospitalized.

According to some reports, the attacker had a conflict with the people who he killed.