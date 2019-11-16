Today Is the International Tolerance Day

On this day, November 16, we celebrate the International Tolerance Day.

In 1996, the UN General Assembly called on Member States to honour the date of the Day of Tolerance by spreading the idea of ​​understanding among peoples through activities.

On this date in 1995, the UNESCO Member States adopted the Declaration of Principles of Tolerance.

In 1995, to mark the United Nations Year for Tolerance and the 125th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, UNESCO created a prize for the promotion of tolerance and non-violence. The UNESCO-Madanjeet Singh Prize for the Promotion of Tolerance and Non-Violence rewards significant activities in the scientific, artistic, cultural or communication fields aimed at the promotion of a spirit of tolerance and non-violence.