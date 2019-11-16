What are the Most Common Items People Forget to Pack for Vacation?

Tourists have shared the most common items they forget to pack for vacation.

Analysts of the company Ostrovok.ru. conducted a survey of over 1,500 social network users.

They could choose different answers to the question of what they most often forget to take while packing their luggage for vacation.

It turns out that a quarter (24%) of tourists leave their sunglasses at home.

Almost the same number (23%) of the respondents go on holiday, forgetting to put their medicines in their bags. One in five (18%) do not take their toothbrush and toothpaste, and the other 16% do not use bath accessories and cosmetics.

The necessary additions to mobile devices - chargers and headphones - garnered 14% of the vote.

About 12% of respondents forget slippers or umbrellas, while 6% of consumers leave money at home. About 4% of the respondents leave for a trip without a passport, the same amount - without a swimsuit.