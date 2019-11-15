The Rise in the Pork Price Has Accelerated China's Inflation

World | November 15, 2019, Friday // 15:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Rise in the Pork Price Has Accelerated China's Inflation www.pixabay.com

According to the National Statistical Office, in October the consumer price index in the country increased by 3.8% on an annual basis. At the same time, the growth is 0.8% more than last month.

In a comment, State Statistics Office spokesman said at a press conference yesterday that the change was mainly due to rising food prices. In November, they rose by 15.5%, contributing 80% to the growth of the index.

The State Statistics Office spokesman said the biggest increase was observed in the price of pork, which increased by 101.3% and affected the overall rise in the consumer price index. Local authorities are paying close attention to current problems in the pig sector and production is gradually recovering, the spokesman said, adding that the price will gradually stabilize.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: pork, prices, rise, China, inflation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria