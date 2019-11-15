BNR: Bulgaria to Have Possession of 1/5 of the Assets of LNG Terminal near Alexandroupolis

Within the frameworks of the 4th summit in Thessaloniki, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met with the US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt.

Boyko Borissov and Geoffrey Pyatt discussed the diversification of the sources and routes of natural gas supply to Bulgaria and Southeastern Europe as well as Bulgaria’s participation, as shareholder, in the construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal near Alexandroupolis in Greece. The Bulgarian side has decided to take part with 20 percent in the capital of the project company for the construction of the terminal. Bulgargaz is currently making an analysis of the quantities of liquefied natural gas it will book within the frameworks of the second binding phase of the market test, BNR reported.