MES to Make a Strategy for Higher Education

The Ministry of Education and Science is preparing a Strategy for Higher Education after 2020, which will try to reduce the absence of students at state universities, and most likely resort to the introduction of dual-level education in secondary education, Minister Krasimir Valchev explained during a round table "Higher Education in Bulgaria - Challenges and Solutions" organized by Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski".

If we want to have a better quality education and to acquire more knowledge and skills, students need to be more involved in the educational process, the Minister addressed the youth. I realize that not many students can combine learning with work, but there are other non-attendance forms. "We do checks at several universities that show that the average attendance at lectures at state universities is between 15-20%,” Valchev said, quoted by BGNES.

According to him, the main challenge for higher education is how to make it more competitive in an increasingly globalized education market, and stressed that more science and investing in young teachers should serve to make that happen. He also added that the education should serve for the development of society.

