NSI: The Employment Rate for Population Aged 15 - 64 Achieved 71.4%

The activity rate for population aged 15 - 64 was 74.2%, by 1.7 percentage points higher compared to the third quarter of 2018.

The employment rate for population aged 15 - 64 increased by 2.6 percentage points from the same quarter of 2018 and achieved 71.4%.

The unemployment rate was 3.7%, by 1.3 percentage points lower compared to the third quarter of 2018.

There were 61.4 thousand discouraged persons aged 15 - 64, representing 5.3% of the economically inactive population in the same age group.

Employment

In the third quarter of 2019 there were 3 299.2 thousand employed persons aged 15 years and over, of whom 1 771.3 thousand men and 1 527.9 thousand women. The share of employed persons in the total population aged 15 years and over was 55.3% (61.9% for men and 49.2% for women).

In the third quarter of 2019, most employed persons - 2 079.2 thousand (63.0%) worked in the service sector, 989.8 thousand persons (30.0%) worked in the industry sector and 230.3 thousand persons (7.0%) worked in agriculture, forestry and fishing.

Of all employed persons 3.6% (118.3 thousand) were employers, 6.4% (210.1 thousand) were selfemployed persons without employees, 89.5% (2 953.3 thousand) were employees and 0.5% (17.5 thousand) were unpaid family workers. Of all employees 2 262.3 thousand persons (76.6%) worked in private sector while 690.9 thousand (23.4%) worked in public sector.

The number of employees with temporary job increased by 14.5% in comparison with the third quarter of 2018 and achieved 159.7 thousand, representing 5.4% of all employees. In the third quarter of 2019, the employment in specific age groups was as follows:

There were 3 194.1 thousand employed persons aged 15 - 64 years. The employment rate for the same age group was 71.4% (75.7% for men and 67.1% for women).

The employment rate for the age group 15 - 29 years was 44.1% (49.2% for men and 38.8% for women).

The employment rate for the age group 20 - 64 years was 76.3%, 80.9% and 71.7% for men and women respectively. This rate was by 2.8 percentage points higher than in the third quarter of 2018. It increased by 3.3 percentage points for men and by 2.4 percentage points for women.

There were 620.9 thousand employed persons aged 55 - 64 years, representing 65.1% of population in the same age group (70.1% of men and 60.4% of women). In comparison with the third quarter of 2018, the employment rate (55 - 64 years) went up by 3.4 percentage points.

The results are published in a NSI press release.