A New Rise in Water Is Expected in Venice
Water levels are expected to rise to 150 centimeters in Venice today - a new peak at a critical level of 130 centimeters, TASS reported, citing authorities in the Italian city.
"The water level is expected to reach 150 cm by 11.20 (12.20 Bulgarian time)," a tweet said.
Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro urged residents and guests of the city not to go out if its not necessary. Water levels rose to 125 cm yesterday, BTA reported.
Italy's Civil Protection Service has announced the latest "red" climate threat in the Veneto region. There will be heavy thunderstorms in most of the country today. Schools in nearly 30 cities have been closed due to the expected new deterioration in weather.
Meteorologists have warned of snowfall in the Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto and Trentino - Alto Adige regions. Up to 70 cm of snow cover is expected in places there.
