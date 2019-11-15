Korneliya Ninova Met with United States Ambassador to Bulgaria Mrs. Herro Mustafa

BSP National Assembly Chairman Korneliya Ninova met with United States Ambassador to Bulgaria Mrs. Herro Mustafa at the party's headquarters, the party's press centrе reported.

During the meeting, which was attended by BSP Deputy Chairman Denitsa Zlateva, a number of issues were discussed related to the development of bilateral relations, the fight against corruption, the BSP's proposals for reform in the judicial system, control over the acts of the Prosecutor General and anti-corruption legislation, as well as the current political situation in the country and the region.

Korneliya Ninova congratulated Mrs. Mustafa for her appointment as Ambassador to Bulgaria and wished her a successful term of office.

