President Radev: The Power of "The Bulgarian Christmas" Initiative Is to Unite our Society around Human Values

The charity initiative "The Bulgarian Christmas" shows that when there is a cause and dedicated people, even with minimal resources, a great effect can be achieved. This was stated by President Rumen Radev at a meeting with the partners of the donation campaign, which is being conducted under the auspices of the Head of State in aid of sick children.

The President thanked the donors who opened their hearts to the cause, the doctors who care for their young patients, the media partners for the campaign coverage, all the celebrities who supported the Bulgarian Christmas, as well as the team who performs a Christmas charity concert. "Thank you for taking Bulgarian Christmas as your cause. Let us not forget that nobility is a force, "Rumen Radev told campaign partners.

The president said that behind the campaign's fundraising data lies the huge moral dimension of the charity initiative, as well as its contribution to the long and complex treatment of children with serious illnesses. "The Bulgarian Christmas" shows that our society can unite around transient, universal human values, and that is the biggest strength of this initiative, said Rumen Radev.

The Head of State announced that a new, 17th edition of the initiative would be launched at the end of the month. "We will start the next campaign with the belief that there will be more rescued children, more baby smiles and more peace in many Bulgarian families," said Rumen Radev.

The meeting with the partners of the Bulgarian Christmas at the Central Military Club was attended by Vice President Iliana Iotova, wife of the Head of State Dessislava Radeva, representatives of the President's team.