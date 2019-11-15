PM Borissov: Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector Pipeline Is of Strategic Importance for Ensuring Energy Security in the Region
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has met with U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt on the sidelines of the 4th Thessaloniki Summit, the government press office reported.
The focus of the meeting was the diversification of natural gas supply sources and routes for Bulgaria and Southeast Europe. Prime Minister Borissov highlighted the progress made in the construction of the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector pipeline, which is of strategic importance for ensuring energy security in the region. The prime minister emphasised the delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Bulgarian market since the beginning of 2019 – 396 million cubic meter (mcm), including 182 mcm from the U.S.
Prime Minister Borissov and Ambassador Pyatt discussed Bulgaria's participation as a shareholder in the project to build a LNG terminal near Alexandroupolis, Greece.
Bulgaria has decided to participate with 20% in the capital of the project company. At present, Bulgargaz is analysing the LNG quantities it has to reserve in the second binding phase of the market test.
Prime Minister Borissov and Ambassador Pyatt expressed appreciation for Bulgaria and U.S.’ cooperation in the field of security and defence as NATO partners.
- » The Official Visit of Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva to Angola Has Begun
- » The Supreme Judicial Council Re-Elected Ivan Geshev as Prosecutor General of the Republic of Bulgaria
- » Zaharieva's Official Visit to Namibia Has Begun
- » Bulgarian Foreign Ministry with a Statement on the Recent Developments in Gaza and Southern and Central Israel
- » President Rumen Radev Held a Working Meeting with US Ambassador to Bulgaria Herro Mustafa
- » Ekaterina Zaharieva Leaves for an Official Visit to Africa