PM Borissov: Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector Pipeline Is of Strategic Importance for Ensuring Energy Security in the Region

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has met with U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt on the sidelines of the 4th Thessaloniki Summit, the government press office reported.

The focus of the meeting was the diversification of natural gas supply sources and routes for Bulgaria and Southeast Europe. Prime Minister Borissov highlighted the progress made in the construction of the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector pipeline, which is of strategic importance for ensuring energy security in the region. The prime minister emphasised the delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Bulgarian market since the beginning of 2019 – 396 million cubic meter (mcm), including 182 mcm from the U.S.

Prime Minister Borissov and Ambassador Pyatt discussed Bulgaria's participation as a shareholder in the project to build a LNG terminal near Alexandroupolis, Greece.

Bulgaria has decided to participate with 20% in the capital of the project company. At present, Bulgargaz is analysing the LNG quantities it has to reserve in the second binding phase of the market test.

Prime Minister Borissov and Ambassador Pyatt expressed appreciation for Bulgaria and U.S.’ cooperation in the field of security and defence as NATO partners.