The EU Is Launching a Lawsuit against the UK for Refusing to Nominate a Commissioner-Designate

The EU is launching a lawsuit against London for failing to nominate a commissioner, despite Brexit's delay holding Britain in the Union, BTA reported.

The European Commission, the EU's executive power, "has today sent a letter of formal notice to the United Kingdom for breaching its EU treaty obligations by not suggesting a candidate for the post of EU Commissioner," a statement said.

This move, known as an infringement procedure, is the start of a lengthy process involving several warnings, but it can ultimately lead to a judgment against the UK's highest court on enforcement.

Ursula von der Layen has twice written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, urging him to appoint a commissioner.

"We have written to the EU to confirm that pre-election guidance states the UK should not normally make nominations for international appointments during this period," a UK official said.

The former German defense minister hoped to head a 28-member team of senior officials from each of the EU member states in time for her commission to take office on December 1st. But London notified the EU on Wednesday, after a long delay, that it would not appoint a British member of its senior team before the December 12th parliamentary elections.



