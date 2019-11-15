13.8 Million People Have Watched the Trump Impeachment Hearings

13.8 million people have watched the first day of public hearings on the impeachment investigation of US President Donald Trump, the Associated Press reported.

The Nielsen company said 10 different networks aired live or taped coverage of the hearing, which stretched nearly six hours on Wednesday. The Fox News channel was the most-watched television network, although presenters are constantly ironing out the investigation.

Nielsen reports that 2.9 million people watched the Fox News hearings, 2.69 million on the BBC (MSNBC), 2.01 million on the ABC (ABC), 1.97 million on the BBC ( CBS), 1.84 million CNN (CNN) and 1.68 million CNB (NBC).

By comparison, Brett Kavanaugh's hearing for his Supreme Court nomination following sexual misconduct allegations in September 2018 drew 20.4 million viewers in September 2018.

Congressional testimony by FBI Director James Comey (19.5 million) and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen (13.8 million) also attracted more viewers than the first day of the Donald Trump impeachment hearing, the AP noted.

