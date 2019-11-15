5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Bali

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 15, 2019, Friday // 11:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Bali www.pixabay.com

An earthquake with a 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale has been registered near the Indonesian island of Bali, the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported.

The epicentre of the quake is located 68 kilometers northwest of Denpasar, the administrative centre of Bali. More than 800,000 people live in this city.

The quake was registered at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Information on possible casualties or damage was not received.

No tsunami alert has been issued.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bali, Earthquake, Indonesia, tsunami
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria