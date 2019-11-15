5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Bali

An earthquake with a 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale has been registered near the Indonesian island of Bali, the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported.

The epicentre of the quake is located 68 kilometers northwest of Denpasar, the administrative centre of Bali. More than 800,000 people live in this city.

The quake was registered at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Information on possible casualties or damage was not received.

No tsunami alert has been issued.