Italy Announced a National State of Emergency due to the Catastrophic Flood in Venice

The Italian government announced a national state of emergency on Thursday evening due to the catastrophic flood in Venice, world agencies have reported.

Floodwater levels in Venice reached the highest level in more than 50 years, DW reported.

Yesterday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was in the affected city. Conte also tweeted that the Italian Cabinet approved €20 million ($22 million) to help the city recover from the floods.

Today in Venice, the weather is good again, and the 50,000 residents of the historic centre have used it to take their possessions and goods out and try to dry their homes and shops.

The floodwater level registered in the city today is 1.13 meters. On Tuesday night, at the peak of the flood, it was 1.87 meters.

A special commission for Venice will meet on November 26 to discuss how to tackle the city in general. Then there will be talk of a plan for cruise ships to bypass the historic centre and the mega-project MOSE designed to protect the Venice Lagoon from flooding.

Current flood damage is estimated at hundreds of millions of euros. Once the government declares a state of emergency, EUR 5,000 will be immediately paid to the injured individuals and EUR 20,000 to the injured legal entities.

