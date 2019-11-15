Germany Approved a Law that Will Make Vaccination Mandatory
The German Bundestag has approved a law that will make measles vaccination mandatory in kindergartens and schools from March 1, 2020, DPA reported.
The offenders will be fined 2500 euros. Enrollment in kindergartens and schools will only be done with a document proving that the child has been vaccinated. In this case, non-vaccinated children who already attend kindergartens will be excluded, but this does not apply to students already attending school.
The deadline for submitting documents is 31 July 2021.
Vaccination will be also mandatory for kindergarten staff and schools.
- » The UN to Reduce the “Overly Expensive" Price of Insulin
- » Today Is the World Diabetes Day - more than 650,000 People in Bulgaria Live with the Disease
- » 5 Best CBD Gummies to Purchase This Year
- » US Health Authorities Have Identified the Ingredient in the Electronic Cigarettes that Causes Lung Illnesses
- » Annually more than 4,000 People Develop Lung Cancer in Bulgaria - over 3,000 of them Are Men
- » There Are 442 Thousand People with Diabetes in Bulgaria