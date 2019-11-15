Germany Approved a Law that Will Make Vaccination Mandatory

The German Bundestag has approved a law that will make measles vaccination mandatory in kindergartens and schools from March 1, 2020, DPA reported.

The offenders will be fined 2500 euros. Enrollment in kindergartens and schools will only be done with a document proving that the child has been vaccinated. In this case, non-vaccinated children who already attend kindergartens will be excluded, but this does not apply to students already attending school.

The deadline for submitting documents is 31 July 2021. 

Vaccination will be also mandatory for kindergarten staff and schools.

