Evo Morales Wants the UN to Mediate the Conflict in Bolivia

World | November 15, 2019, Friday // 11:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Evo Morales Wants the UN to Mediate the Conflict in Bolivia YouTube/AlJazeera

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales said he would ask the UN and likely Pope Francis to participate as mediators in the Bolivian conflict.

Morales was interviewed by the AP in Mexico, where he received political asylum. He said he was still considered president because parliament did not vote on accepting or rejecting his resignation.

Morales said he received information that some Bolivian military members were planning a riot against officers who called for him to withdraw.

He resigned on Sunday after widespread protests over allegations of election fraud last month, after which Morales announced he won a fourth consecutive term.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Evo Morales, UN, Bolivia, Pope Francis
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria