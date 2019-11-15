Evo Morales Wants the UN to Mediate the Conflict in Bolivia

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales said he would ask the UN and likely Pope Francis to participate as mediators in the Bolivian conflict.

Morales was interviewed by the AP in Mexico, where he received political asylum. He said he was still considered president because parliament did not vote on accepting or rejecting his resignation.

Morales said he received information that some Bolivian military members were planning a riot against officers who called for him to withdraw.

He resigned on Sunday after widespread protests over allegations of election fraud last month, after which Morales announced he won a fourth consecutive term.