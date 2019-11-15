Evo Morales Wants the UN to Mediate the Conflict in Bolivia
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales said he would ask the UN and likely Pope Francis to participate as mediators in the Bolivian conflict.
Morales was interviewed by the AP in Mexico, where he received political asylum. He said he was still considered president because parliament did not vote on accepting or rejecting his resignation.
Morales said he received information that some Bolivian military members were planning a riot against officers who called for him to withdraw.
He resigned on Sunday after widespread protests over allegations of election fraud last month, after which Morales announced he won a fourth consecutive term.
- » Stoltenberg Thanked US President Donald Trump for his Commitment to NATO
- » The United States Proposes North Korea to Resume Blocked Talks on Denuclearization
- » The EU Is Launching a Lawsuit against the UK for Refusing to Nominate a Commissioner-Designate
- » Putin Hopes Trump Will Visit Moscow on May 9th
- » New Zealand Is One Step away from Legitimizing Euthanasia
- » Facebook Deleted 5.4 Billion Fake Accounts