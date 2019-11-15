November - the Most Depressing Month of the Year
The most gloomy and “depressing” month from the point of view of meteorologists is November — at this time of reduced atmospheric pressure and cyclonic activity occurs, which forms clouds, TASS reported.
This was stated by Roman Vilfand, the acting director of the Russian Meteorological and Meteorological Center. He explained that the prolonged lack of sunlight contributes to the onset of depression in humans.
He noted that November and the first half of December are the most cloudy periods of the year.
As a way to "prevent" the bad mood in November and early December, the meteorologist recommends spending more time with family and loved ones, as well as attending theater performances, exhibitions and concerts.
