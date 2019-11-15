UN: Over 11 Million People Need Humanitarian Assistance

The UN reports that more than 11 million people in Syria need humanitarian assistance. This is more than half of the country's population. Humanitarian organizations manage to reach only about 5.5 million people a month, bTV reported.

In northern Syria, the United Nations supports 4 million people with cross-border supplies. The resolution allowing the cross-border operation expires in December. According to the UN, there is no alternative to these supplies and the resolution must therefore be renewed.