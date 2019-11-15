NIMH: Mostly Sunny with Maximum Temperatures of 16C to 21C.
The Bulgarian National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) is forecasting sunny weather today. Before noon, some places in plains and valleys will see low clouds and fog.
It will be fairly calm, with maximum temperatures of 16C to 21C. Atmospheric pressure will rise and be close to the average for the month.
