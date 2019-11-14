The Special Prosecutor’s Office has brought charges against three persons involved in an organised crime group for trafficking of women for the purpose of sexual exploitation in the country and abroad, said the Appellate Prosecutor's Office, quoted by Focus News Agency. The accused were detained on 13 November 2019 in a joint operation conducted by the Special Prosecutor's Office and the anti-organised crime unit in Vratsa and the region.

The law enforcers conducted physical searches and searches of addresses, including the premises where sexual services were offered, and found and seized phones, SIM cards, laptops, debit and credit cards, BGN 7,000 in cash, accessories. Evidence gathered indicated that the group had been operating since March 2012. It recruited women from the region and provided premises for prostitution. Some of the women were transported abroad - to Italy.

By prosecutorial orders, the three suspects were detained for up to 72 hours. The Special Criminal Court will be asked to impose remand in custody on each of them.