The Supreme Judicial Council Re-Elected Ivan Geshev as Prosecutor General of the Republic of Bulgaria

With 20 votes in favour and 4 against, the Plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) re-elected Ivan Geshev as Prosecutor General of the Republic of Bulgaria, after President Rumen Radev rejected his candidacy on 7 November.

Initially, a member of the SJC Judges’College, Atanaska Disheva, proposed that the procedure be terminated but by 20 to 4 votes the magistrates decided to continue the current election procedure. Thus, Ivan Stoimenov Geshev remained the only candidate for the post and his candidacy was re-voted.

After the high-level magistrates re-elected Ivan Geshev, the head of state is now obliged to approve his appointment. However, the law does not provide for a deadline for Radev to issue a decree. Another possibility is the matter to be referred to the Constitutional Court.