The Supreme Judicial Council Re-Elected Ivan Geshev as Prosecutor General of the Republic of Bulgaria
With 20 votes in favour and 4 against, the Plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) re-elected Ivan Geshev as Prosecutor General of the Republic of Bulgaria, after President Rumen Radev rejected his candidacy on 7 November.
Initially, a member of the SJC Judges’College, Atanaska Disheva, proposed that the procedure be terminated but by 20 to 4 votes the magistrates decided to continue the current election procedure. Thus, Ivan Stoimenov Geshev remained the only candidate for the post and his candidacy was re-voted.
After the high-level magistrates re-elected Ivan Geshev, the head of state is now obliged to approve his appointment. However, the law does not provide for a deadline for Radev to issue a decree. Another possibility is the matter to be referred to the Constitutional Court.
- » Zaharieva's Official Visit to Namibia Has Begun
- » Bulgarian Foreign Ministry with a Statement on the Recent Developments in Gaza and Southern and Central Israel
- » President Rumen Radev Held a Working Meeting with US Ambassador to Bulgaria Herro Mustafa
- » Ekaterina Zaharieva Leaves for an Official Visit to Africa
- » The SJC will Revote Ivan Geshev's Nomination for Bulgaria’s Chief Prosecutor on Thursday
- » US President Donald Trump Will Receive PM Boyko Borissov at the White House on November 25, 2019