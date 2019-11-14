10 km Long Queue of Trucks at the Danube Bridge Border Checkpoint

Huge columns of heavy trucks are waiting for hours at the Danube Bridge border checkpoint near Ruse.

The queue is over 10 km and reaches the neighbouring town of Marten. The reason is a failure in the customs system for measuring trucks.

Most of the trucks wait over half a day.

