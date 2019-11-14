10 km Long Queue of Trucks at the Danube Bridge Border Checkpoint
Society | November 14, 2019, Thursday // 16:14| Views: | Comments: 0
novinite.bg
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Huge columns of heavy trucks are waiting for hours at the Danube Bridge border checkpoint near Ruse.
The queue is over 10 km and reaches the neighbouring town of Marten. The reason is a failure in the customs system for measuring trucks.
Most of the trucks wait over half a day.
- » Petkova: There Will Be no Shortage of Natural Gas in Bulgaria
- » Mariya Gabriel Has Been Named as one of the 50 Most Influential Women in Europe for 2019 in the Field of Cybersecurity
- » Bulgarian's Life Has Become 2.5% More Expensive since the Beginning of the Year
- » Today Is the World Diabetes Day - more than 650,000 People in Bulgaria Live with the Disease
- » The Netherlands Cuts Speed Limit on Motorways to 100 km / h
- » 100kg Fireball Flew Over the US State of Missouri (VIDEO)