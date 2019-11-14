Petkova: There Will Be no Shortage of Natural Gas in Bulgaria

There will be no shortage of natural gas in Bulgaria if Russia ceases gas supplies to Ukraine from January 1. Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said in Radnevo.

According to Temenuzhka Petkova, all measures have been taken and no shortage is expected in our country. The Energy Minister participated in the handover ceremony for the operation of two new multi-bucket rotary excavators at Mini Maritza East.

The design and construction of the two new excavators, worth nearly € 26 million, is funded by the Kozloduy International Fund and the company's own resources. The commissioning of two new rotary excavators simultaneously happens for the first time in the history of the company.

Bulgaria has a contract for the supply of natural gas, Bulgarian citizens should be assured that there is no such danger. As you know in our energy strategy, at the end of last year, we included two very important projects specifically related to security of supply, diversification of routes, sources of gas supply.

This is the extension of the gas transmission infrastructure on the territory of Bulgaria - from the Bulgarian-Turkish to the Bulgarian-Serbian border and the construction and participation of Bulgaria in the Alexandroupoli liquefied natural gas terminal, Petkova added.

You know that both projects work in practice. With regard to the expansion of the gas transmission infrastructure on the territory of Bulgaria, the route of 11 km from the Turkish-Bulgarian border is ready. So people need to be calm and there is no problem with natural gas supplies, the minister said.