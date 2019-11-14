Prime Minister Boyko Borissov: Bulgaria's GDP Grows (PHOTO)
Business | November 14, 2019, Thursday // 13:53| Views: | Comments: 0
novinite.bg
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
"The Bulgarian economy continues its upward development and this is clearly evident from the new data of the NSI - National Statistical Institute." This is what Prime Minister Boyko Borisov wrote on his Facebook profile.
"In the third quarter of 2019, our gross domestic product increased by 3.7% compared to the previous year. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.7%, which is 1.3% less than in the third quarter of 2018," the prime minister said.
- » 5 Reasons Tuscany Should be at the Top of Your Travel Bucket List
- » Over BGN 1.374 Billion in Tourist Nights Spent in 9 Months
- » Vitosha Boulevard in the Top 50 of the Most Expensive Streets in Europe
- » The Low-Cost Carrier Ryanair Opens a New Route to Bulgaria
- » Croatia Introduces the Euro by the End of the Next Government's Term
- » Portugal Raises the Minimum Wage to EUR 635