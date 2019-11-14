Prime Minister Boyko Borissov: Bulgaria's GDP Grows (PHOTO)

"The Bulgarian economy continues its upward development and this is clearly evident from the new data of the NSI - National Statistical Institute." This is what Prime Minister Boyko Borisov wrote on his Facebook profile.

"In the third quarter of 2019, our gross domestic product increased by 3.7% compared to the previous year. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.7%, which is 1.3% less than in the third quarter of 2018," the prime minister said.