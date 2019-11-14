Mariya Gabriel Has Been Named as one of the 50 Most Influential Women in Europe for 2019 in the Field of Cybersecurity

The leading European cybersecurity magazine SC Media UK named the Bulgarian Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel as one of the 50 most influential women in Europe for 2019 in the field of cybersecurity. The magazine is well-established in the European media industry, providing information resources for cybersecurity professionals who need knowledge of strategies, data protection best practices, government regulations and current IT security technologies. With its annual charts, the magazine acknowledges the accomplishments of individuals who have contributed to improving information security.

"Cybersecurity is a topic that affects every one of us in today's digital age. We have accomplished a great deal in two years. We already have a European cybersecurity strategy, we have a stronger European cybersecurity agency, and the first framework for certification of products and services. The network of competence centers in the Member States and the European cybersecurity center to be set up are also key elements of the strategy. In January, I also launched a campaign for more women in the cybersecurity sector. That is why I accept my inclusion in this prestigious ranking in recognition of our accomplishment, but also as a responsibility to build upon. And women have a talent, knowledge and expertise that can make a huge contribution to European cybersecurity if given the chance, "commented Bulgarian Commissioner Mariya Gabriel.