The Low-Cost Carrier Ryanair Opens a New Route to Bulgaria

Europe's largest low-cost carrier, Ryanair, is opening a new route to and from Bulgaria.

In June, the carrier will start operating flights between Burgas and the Polish city of Katowice. They will be twice a week.

Tickets can now be purchased with dates to August.

In the meantime, the company also announced that it will be selling tickets on some routes with prices starting at € 14.99 for travel by January, with reservations made by midnight on Friday, November 15th.