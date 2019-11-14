The Low-Cost Carrier Ryanair Opens a New Route to Bulgaria
www.pixabay.com
Europe's largest low-cost carrier, Ryanair, is opening a new route to and from Bulgaria.
In June, the carrier will start operating flights between Burgas and the Polish city of Katowice. They will be twice a week.
Tickets can now be purchased with dates to August.
In the meantime, the company also announced that it will be selling tickets on some routes with prices starting at € 14.99 for travel by January, with reservations made by midnight on Friday, November 15th.
