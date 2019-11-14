The Victims of the Devastating Fires Raging in Australia Are Now Four

The victims of the devastating fires raging in Australia since Friday are now four, TASS and France Press reported, citing the latest police figures.

A man's body was found near the town of Kempsey, in southeastern New South Wales. He is believed to be a 58-year-old resident who has not been seen since Friday.

61 fires have been reported in New South Wales. More than 800 firefighters and hundreds of specialized equipment have been mobilized to combat the firestorm.

Hundreds of houses have been destroyed or damaged. Over 1 million hectares of vegetation were burned.

The spread of the fire is favoured by the hot weather, strong winds and dry vegetation.

Every year in Australia, such fires are raging during spring and summer in the Southern Hemisphere. This year, however, the wildfire season on the vast island continent began unusually early and may prove to be one of the worst in history.