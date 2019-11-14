The Netherlands Cuts Speed Limit on Motorways to 100 km / h

Daytime speed limits on Dutch roads must be lowered to 100 km / h in order for the country to cope with its emissions and nitrogen oxide pollution, Dutch media quoted by economic.bg.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said it was an "unpleasant measure" but necessary. The existing limit of 130 km / h will still be allowed overnight.

The new limit should be introduced next year, along with several other measures, the BBC reports.

The air pollution crisis is so severe that major infrastructure projects have been halted because of it. A decision by the Supreme Court of the Netherlands in May on nitrous oxide emissions influenced thousands of plans for roads, homes and airports.

The National Council stated that the Dutch rules for the granting of building permits violated EU legislation protecting nature from emissions such as ammonia and nitrous oxide.

The government wants to build 75,000 homes next year, so last week the cabinet tried to find a solution to reduce pollutants. Among the options discussed by the ministers was a ban on vehicles on Sunday.

Drivers will be allowed to drive at the current maximum (130 km / h) between 19:00 and 06:00. It is estimated that only 8% -10% of cars travel at this time.

But even with limits below 100 km / h, emissions problems could still arise in areas such as the congested central west of Randstad, which houses the largest Dutch cities of Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague and Utrecht.

With the introduction of the measure, the Netherlands will become the country with the lowest permitted motorway speed in Europe, on par with Cyprus, where, however, there are far fewer motorways, the BBC commented.

The most common top speed in Europe is 130 km / h, while in the UK it is 70 mph (112 km / h).

Although the measure is considered temporary, Rutte said it would not make any promises to repeal it. And as ministers want to introduce the speed limit soon, this will need to be coordinated and road signs will need to change.