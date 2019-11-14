Erdogan Arrived at the White House

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the White House yesterday, where he was greeted by US President Donald Trump, world agencies and Turkish media reported.

The two leaders made a statement ahead of their bilateral meeting.

Donald Trump said it was a great honour for him to meet Erdogan, Turkish CNN-Turk reports.

Trump said he and his Turkish counterpart would discuss a number of issues. He said he understood Turkey's problems, Reuters reported.

The US president said he and Erdogan will discuss the Ankara acquisition of Russia's C-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as the F-35 fighter program. The US president told reporters that the ceasefire in Syria is being respected very well, Reuters reported.

Trump said US relations with Turkey are good and that his administration is talking to Kurds who seem pleased. Trump said he and Erdogan will discuss the meeting on the issue of Russian missile systems and a trade agreement between the two countries.