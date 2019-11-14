100kg Fireball Flew Over the US State of Missouri (VIDEO)

A meteor weighing nearly 100 kg flew over the US state of Missouri. The phenomenon was observed on Monday night.

NASA has released details of the phenomenon that happened.

The meteor has broken off from an asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, AP reported. The meteor entered Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of 53 910 km / h, causing a sound impact.

Experts have relied on hundreds of testimony, some from South Dakota and Minnesota, and two videos to investigate the meteor and give information to the public.

A NASA satellite confirmed that the brightness of the rock was stronger than that of Venus. Data from NASA’s satellites also revealed that the meteor was about the size of a basketball. NASA expert Bill Cooke explained that it had fallen into parts 19.3 km above the ground and that the pieces that were able to reach the ground can be safely picked up even though they came from a fireball, IBT reported.