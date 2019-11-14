Queues of Trucks at the Border Checkpoints with Turkey and Romania

www.pixabay.com

The traffic at the border checkpoints with Turkey and Romania is intensive. Many trucks are waiting to leave the country, the Interior Ministry press center reported.

At the border with the Republic of Turkey, at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint and at the Lesovo border checkpoint, the traffic is intensive for trucks. At the border with Romania, at the Danube Bridge - Vidin border checkpoint, at the Danube Bridge - Ruse border checkpoint and at the Silistra border checkpoint, traffic is intensive at the exit for trucks.

As of November 10, the normal work of the ferry platform serving the Oryahovo - Becket ferry service was restored during the daylight hours.

