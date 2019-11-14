Record: Bulgarians Abroad Have Sent over 1 Billion in the Country
Bulgarians abroad broke the record by the amount of money they sent to their homeland.
For the first time in history, just over a billion and 100 million euros is the money which migrants transferred to Bulgarian accounts, NOVA reported.
According to statistics, about 80% of the money comes from EU countries. The exact amount is EUR 833 million.
The remaining just over 340 million were sent by Bulgarians living or working in third countries.
Eurostat data also show that Bulgaria ranks fifth in the budget received from expatriates.
Portugal ranks first with just over € 3 billion, followed by Romania, Poland and Croatia.
- » Croatia Introduces the Euro by the End of the Next Government's Term
- » Portugal Raises the Minimum Wage to EUR 635
- » The State Budget for 2020 Was Approved at First Reading
- » The Average Salary Increased to BGN 1,266 in September
- » Bulgaria's EU Funding Won't Be Reduced in the Next 7-Year Programming Period
- » Moody's Downgraded India's Credit Rating Outlook