Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy
It will be mostly cloudy today with some rain. In the afternoon, the rain in the western areas will stop and later the clouds will clear. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures of 15C to 20C. Atmospheric pressure is lower than the monthly average and will rise slightly during the day.
This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
