At Least 13 People Have Died in a Severe Crash in Slovakia
At least 13 people have died in a major bus crash in Slovakia, AFP reported.
According to initial reports, the bus collided with a truck in the area of Nitra, about 100 km east of the Slovak capital Bratislava, the Washington Post reports.
At least 20 others were injured.
Expect details.
