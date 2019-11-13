At Least 13 People Have Died in a Severe Crash in Slovakia

Society » INCIDENTS | November 13, 2019, Wednesday // 17:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: At Least 13 People Have Died in a Severe Crash in Slovakia www.pixabay.com

At least 13 people have died in a major bus crash in Slovakia, AFP reported.
According to initial reports, the bus collided with a truck in the area of Nitra, about 100 km east of the Slovak capital Bratislava, the Washington Post reports.

At least 20 others were injured.

Expect details.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: crash, Slovakia, bus, truck, Nitra
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria