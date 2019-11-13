The Real Estate Market in Sofia Is Stable

In 2019 the real estate market in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia is stable and housing prices have seen insignificant changes, the analysts of the leading real estate company Bulgarian Properties note, BNR reported.

The average prices in Sofia in the third quarter of 2019 is EUR 1088 per square meter. Last year the average price of the properties in Sofia was at EUR 1090 per square meter. In 2019 the median sale price of the properties in Sofia was EUR 89,307, whereas last year the average price was EUR 86,260. 1.23 average salaries in Sofia are enough to buy 1 square meter of property in Bulgaria’s capital, the analysts further note. On November 14, Radio Bulgaria will publish a detailed interview on this topic with the Executive Director of Bulgarian Properties Polina Stoykova.