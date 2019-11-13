Turkish Airlines Launches Flights to the Chinese City of Xi'an

Turkish Airlines began operating flights to China in 1999, with Beijing as the carrier's first destination. Now the airline also adds Xi'an to its flight network, making the city the fourth destination in mainland China after Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

Following a meeting between the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines, İlker Aycı and the Secretary of the Party Committee of Shanxi, an agreement was reached on November 5, 2019 to operate Turkish Airlines flights to and from Xi'an.

The flights will start at the end of 2019, initially scheduled 3 times a week, and will gradually increase until the beginning of summer 2020. With the launch of flights to Xian, Turkish Airlines flights to China will total 24 per week.

İlker Aycı, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines, commented: “We expect that the Xi’an flights will contribute to the tourism, trade, cultural and economic connections between the two countries. I believe that the transportation bridge built by us will facilitate positive developments beneficial to both communities that have relations deeply rooted in history,” Aycı said.