Volkswagen Managers Are Being Investigated for Giving Excessively High Salaries to Certain Employees

German prosecutors say they have charged four current and former personnel managers at Volkswagen executives of providing excessive salaries and bonuses to several members of the employee council.

The action benefited five council members, which cost the car giant about $ 5.1 million in overpayments, prosecutors said.

The chairman of the council himself received € 3.1 million in overpayments or bonuses.

The four defendants were not named, but two were described as former board members. The third is the former CEO, and the fourth is the "current lead manager".

Four years ago, the company admitted to illegally equipping 11 million vehicles worldwide with software that made cars look less polluting, the German automotive giant has been fighting in a number of lawsuits.

Top executives of the concern, past and present - were accused of "market manipulation" as shareholders began a massive joint lawsuit for nine billion euros in damages.

About 400,000 driver cases were also involved in a giant process that began on September 30th.

