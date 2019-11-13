Tesla Will Build a New Plant in Berlin

Business | November 13, 2019, Wednesday // 16:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Tesla Will Build a New Plant in Berlin www.pixabay.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that the electric car company will build a new plant "in the Berlin area," Reuters and DPA reported.

Musk announced his decision at a Berlin Steering Wheel ceremony.

“Everyone knows that German engineering is outstanding and that's part of the reason we are locating our Gigafactory Europe in Germany," he said.

Responding to a journalistic question, Musk said the plant would be located near Berlin's new airport, which is due to open south of the German capital.

Musk also said Tesla would also set up an engineering and design centre in Berlin.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tesla, CEO, Elon Musk, plant, Berlin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria