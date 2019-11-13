Tesla Will Build a New Plant in Berlin
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that the electric car company will build a new plant "in the Berlin area," Reuters and DPA reported.
Musk announced his decision at a Berlin Steering Wheel ceremony.
“Everyone knows that German engineering is outstanding and that's part of the reason we are locating our Gigafactory Europe in Germany," he said.
Responding to a journalistic question, Musk said the plant would be located near Berlin's new airport, which is due to open south of the German capital.
Musk also said Tesla would also set up an engineering and design centre in Berlin.
- » The Average Salary Increased to BGN 1,266 in September
- » Three Reasons to Visit Tibet in Winter
- » The Ministry of Economy and the World Bank Will Partner to Improve the Innovative Development of the Bulgarian Economy
- » Borissov: Next Year Bulgaria Will Be able to Deliver Liquefied Gas from the US, Asia and Africa
- » International Balkan GIS Conference to Be Held in Sofia
- » Bulgaria's EU Funding Won't Be Reduced in the Next 7-Year Programming Period