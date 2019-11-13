The EU Is Stepping up its Defense and Security Efforts
The EU Council approved an additional list of 13 joint European defense projects covering the areas of biological and chemical protection, space and cybersecurity.
Today's decision increases the number of ongoing projects of the structured cooperation and defense policy to 47, the report said.
Five new projects focus on training in areas such as cybersecurity, medicine and chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear protection.
Last year, EU countries doubled up the jointly implemented defense and security projects to 34.
