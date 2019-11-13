The EU Is Stepping up its Defense and Security Efforts

World » EU | November 13, 2019, Wednesday // 16:37| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The EU Is Stepping up its Defense and Security Efforts www.pixabay.com

The EU Council approved an additional list of 13 joint European defense projects covering the areas of biological and chemical protection, space and cybersecurity.

Today's decision increases the number of ongoing projects of the structured cooperation and defense policy to 47, the report said.

Five new projects focus on training in areas such as cybersecurity, medicine and chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear protection.

Last year, EU countries doubled up the jointly implemented defense and security projects to 34.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, defense, EU Council, projects
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria